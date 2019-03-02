Media player
Fire crews tackle blaze at Tesla
Firefighters spent three hours trying to control a fire at a Tesla service centre in Crawley, Sussex.
The "significant fire" broke out in the workshop area at the premises in County Oak Way in Crawley, West Sussex, just before 10:30 GMT.
More than 50 firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze.
A Tesla spokeswoman said: "The fire at Tesla's Gatwick Service Centre has stopped and we are working with the fire department to learn more about what caused this incident."
02 Mar 2019
