Shoreham Airshow pilot simulated crash
Shoreham pilot performed mayday dive on Midsomer Murders

The Shoreham air crash pilot appeared in a TV drama, simulating an out-of-control dive in which his plane narrowly avoided a crowd of spectators, it has emerged.

Eighteen months before he crashed an ex-military jet and killed 11 men, Andy Hill featured as a stunt pilot in a 2014 episode of ITV's Midsomer Murders.

  • 08 Mar 2019
