Video
Shoreham Air Show pilot Andy Hill acquitted of causing 11 deaths
Pilot Andy Hill has been cleared of 11 counts of manslaughter after the Shoreham Airshow crash.
Eleven men died when Mr Hill's jet crashed onto the A27 in August 2015.
After the verdicts Mr Hill read a statement outside court.
08 Mar 2019
