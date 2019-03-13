Changing the world through YouTube

Media player
Brighton YouTuber uses fashion to highlight disability issues
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard loves talking about vintage fashion on her YouTube channel.
She has hearing loss and uses a wheelchair.
With more than 400,000 subscribers, she believes her channel is the place to challenge ideas on disability.
13 Mar 2019
