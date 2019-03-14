Bus catches fire near railway station
Bus catches fire near Polegate railway station

A bus has caught fire near Polegate railway station, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire was reported at about 07:05 GMT on Thursday and put out shortly afterwards.

There were no reported injuries, a fire service spokesman said.

