Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comic Relief helps fund Brighton LGBTU project
Allsorts Youth Project helps LGBTU young people in Brighton and Sussex.
It receives £190,000 in funding from Comic Relief to support young people like Colin, 19, who was raised as a girl.
Colin said: "I'm in a little safe trans bubble."
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-47576583/comic-relief-helps-fund-brighton-lgbtu-projectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window