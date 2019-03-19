Training the puppies that change lives
From fetching everyday objects to raising the alarm if their owner is in danger, assistance dogs transform the lives of disabled people.

After having to close its waiting list in 2017 because of high demand, the charity Canine Partners says it will be able to open it again later in 2019.

A vital role is played by the "puppy parents", the volunteers who help train the dogs from eight weeks to 14 months old.

