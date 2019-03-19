Drink-driver caught on her own dashcam
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drink-drive crash caught on dashcam

A woman was filmed on her own dashcam crashing into a set of traffic lights while over the drink-drive limit.

Caroline Jeffery, 45, from Rochester Way, Crowborough, originally denied she was the driver, but footage from her own dashcam showed she was behind the wheel.

She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

  • 19 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Drink-driver went wrong way on motorway