Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drink-drive crash caught on dashcam
A woman was filmed on her own dashcam crashing into a set of traffic lights while over the drink-drive limit.
Caroline Jeffery, 45, from Rochester Way, Crowborough, originally denied she was the driver, but footage from her own dashcam showed she was behind the wheel.
She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-47631449/sussex-drink-driver-filmed-crashing-into-traffic-lightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window