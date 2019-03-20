Lilian takes up swimming again aged 103
Bexhill woman, 103, takes up swimming again after 25-year break

A 103-year-old woman has resumed swimming after a 25-year break.

Lilian O'Neill was helped to get back in the water by staff at the care home where she lives in Bexhill-on-Sea in East Sussex.

She was a keen swimmer for much of her life, getting a life-saving certificate in her 70s, before mobility issues stopped her taking to the pool.

