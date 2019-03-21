Media player
An abused stray from Lebanon finds a home in Brighton
A dog found in Lebanon with 17 bullet wounds which left her blind is now working as a therapy pet in the UK.
Maggie had also been beaten and had an ear cut off, when she was rescued by the Wild at Heart Foundation.
Now living with her new owner in Brighton, Maggie visits care homes and has even become an Instagram star.
21 Mar 2019
