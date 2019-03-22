Media player
Bodycam footage shows assault on policeman
Bodycam footage of a man assaulting a police officer has been released.
Officers in Worthing were called to reports of Edward Elsden-Smith, 22, behaving aggressively.
When they arrived and confronted Elsden-Smith about damage to a window, he launched into a foul-mouthed tirade before attacking the police.
One officer was punched in the face during the fracas, which was recorded on a body-worn camera.
Elsden-Smith, from Worthing, has been given an 18-week prison sentence for the attack on 23 February.
22 Mar 2019
