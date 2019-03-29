Media player
Parkrun: Former athlete Hugh Foord is still setting records
In the 1950s Hugh Foord was a member of the Great British running team, competing in the six-mile event.
He made the Commonwealth Games and narrowly missed out on an Olympic place.
He's still running, and hopes to mark his 90th birthday by setting another record.
29 Mar 2019
