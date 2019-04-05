The Seagulls are going to Wembley
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Veteran Seagulls fans flock to Wembley

Thirty-three thousand Brighton fans are heading to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

The Albion are taking on Manchester City on Saturday, in their first semi-final since 1983.

Back then the Seagulls went all the way to the final. Some of the fans there on that day are heading to Wembley this year.

  • 05 Apr 2019
Go to next video: This Harry and Megan only care about the FA Cup