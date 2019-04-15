Earthquake 999 call

Media player
Emergency call taken after earthquake in Surrey
Police received a call from a man who feared a plane had crashed into his home after an earthquake.
Tremors were felt across Surrey on 27 February after the 3.1 magnitude earthquake.
It was the strongest in a series of more than 20 earthquakes, which began in April 2018.
15 Apr 2019
