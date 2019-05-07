Protest against immigration raid
Demonstrators clash with immigration officers

Immigration officers who raided a building site in Brighton found themselves being confronted by demonstrators.

One member of the Brighton Anti-Raids Network laid down in front of the officers' van.

The operation was at the £130m Circus Street development.

