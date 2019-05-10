The house made of landfill waste
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The University of Brighton's Waste House is complete

An experimental house made out of rubbish has been completed.

The project, at the University of Brighton, aims to show how material which usually goes into landfill can be used in construction.

It features old toothbrushes, DVD cases and discarded denim as insulation.

  • 10 May 2019
Go to next video: 3D-printed house built in Amsterdam