'Tea and Talk' helps mental health

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Students hold tea and talk event for good mental health
A university is holding informal "tea and talk" gatherings in a bid to help students' mental health.
The University of Sussex, in Brighton, hopes that being able to chat in a relaxed atmosphere will encourage people to open up about any problems they may be experiencing.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-48270820/students-hold-tea-and-talk-event-for-good-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window