Teenager holds nine weighlifting records
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eastbourne teenager holds nine weightlifting records

Lara, 14, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, has only been weightlifting for a few months but already holds nine world records.

She trains with her mother Maria, who also is a record breaker in her age category.

  • 15 May 2019
Go to next video: The powerlifter whose dad has her back