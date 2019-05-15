Video

Astrophysics student Rajiv Aryal, 19, took his own life last July.

At an inquest in November Coroner Catharine Palmer said the student's death appeared to be "a deliberate act".

His father believes exam pressure contributed to his death.

The University of Sussex said student mental health is an absolute priority and that it is committed to continuously improve services in this area.

If you've been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available.

Visit BBC Action Line for more information about support services.