Terminally ill man reapplies for benefits

Video

Ron Stevenson was told he would have to be reassessed or lose his benefits.

The terminally ill retired teacher from Staplefield, West Sussex, has had motor neurone disease for 10 years.

The Department for Work and Pensions apologised for any distress and said Mr Stevenson's application would be fast-tracked.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association is calling for reassessments for people with long-term degenerative conditions to be scrapped.