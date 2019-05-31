'Dad's Army' cycling to war on PTSD
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The south coast's 'Home Guard' fighting PTSD in Normandy

A group of friends dressed as the Home Guard are cycling to the D-Day commemorations in Normandy to raise money for a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) charity.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 May 2019