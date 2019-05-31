Knitted food: Woolly treats go on display
Video

Knitted food: Woollen treats go on display in Brighton

Kate Jenkins has knitted and crocheted hundreds of items of woollen food creations.

The artist, from Brighton, has displayed her work around the world.

Her latest bakery selection has just been exhibited in Barcelona.

  • 31 May 2019
