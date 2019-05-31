Knitted food: Woolly treats go on display

Media player
Knitted food: Woollen treats go on display in Brighton
Kate Jenkins has knitted and crocheted hundreds of items of woollen food creations.
The artist, from Brighton, has displayed her work around the world.
Her latest bakery selection has just been exhibited in Barcelona.
31 May 2019
