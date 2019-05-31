Media player
Sussex charity trains ex-prisoners in construction
A second-hand store in a converted chapel has been built from scratch by ex-prisoners, with the support of a Sussex charity.
Making it Out is a group which provides construction, woodwork and design skills to former offenders, to improve employment and avoid further crimes.
31 May 2019
