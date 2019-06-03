Media player
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome: First steps after surgery
Karen Scott has a rare disorder which stopped her from walking and supporting the weight of her own head.
The grandmother, from Hartfield, East Sussex, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which left her in a wheelchair with a neck brace.
She raised £100,000 for pioneering surgery in Spain and is now walking again for the first time in three years.
