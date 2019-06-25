Dementia no bar to piano man's online hit
Man with dementia's piano playing 'shows healing power of music'

A video of Paul Harvey, who has dementia, playing piano has had more than two million hits on Twitter in just two days.

The former music teacher, from Buxted, East Sussex, composed the piece years earlier.

His family hope the attention will get people talking about how music can help people with dementia.

