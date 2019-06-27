'Never had the wish...

Video

Zack MacLeod Pinsent dresses as a Regency gentleman every day, saying that the clothing is a 'huge confidence builder'.

He ceremoniously burned his last pair of jeans when he was 14 years old and hasn't looked back since.

His passion for historical outfits has lead him to take up a career in tailoring, creating garments from the 1660s to the 1920s from his workshop in Brighton, East Sussex.

He now has clients overseas and has recently returned from a business trip to New York.

