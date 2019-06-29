Media player
Roller derby: 'You get to be a strong, powerful woman'
Roller derby - which has mainly female participants - is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.
It began in the US in the 1930s but has become increasingly popular in the UK in the last decade.
Sarah Gilbert, who competes for the Brighton Rockers, said: "It's had a huge impact on my confidence."
29 Jun 2019
