88, and feeling great
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ann Rix, 88, clocks up 50 miles of cycling a week

Ann Rix has spent the past 70 years cycling, and says there is still so much to see on the back of a bike.

Mrs Rix, 88, met her husband when she joined a local cycling group in 1950, and never looked back.

She got her children into the sport, and now she and her son David go to the same cycle group.

  • 05 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Should I buy a car or travel by bike?