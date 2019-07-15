Video

A grandma's reaction to England's Cricket World Cup win has gone viral, attracting hundreds of thousands of views.

Gwen Stanbrook, 20, from West Sussex, said "I'm not a big cricket fan" but her 80-year-old grandma "is really, really into it".

"I was watching the game with my grandma, grandad and cousin and had paused the game for about 10 minutes, so we kind of knew what was going to happen and I decided to video her reaction. My grandma was understandably overwhelmed."