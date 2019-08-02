Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drag queen Miss Asia Thorn prepares for Brighton Pride
Absolutely fab. Watch Beni Fernando's body sculpting transformation as he turns into his drag queen alter ego, Miss Asia Thorne, ahead of Brighton Pride 2019.
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-49179934/drag-queen-miss-asia-thorn-prepares-for-brighton-prideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window