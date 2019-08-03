"The trans movement is pretty much, where the gay rights movement was 20 years ago
Trans filmmakers Fox and Owl still receive online abuse.

Non-binary couple and creators of the My Genderation Film project, Fox and Owl, read out the transgender abuse they receive online.

Despite this, Owl reveals they see a brighter future for trans children.

  • 03 Aug 2019
