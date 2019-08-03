Media player
Trans filmmakers Fox and Owl still receive online abuse.
Non-binary couple and creators of the My Genderation Film project, Fox and Owl, read out the transgender abuse they receive online.
Despite this, Owl reveals they see a brighter future for trans children.
03 Aug 2019
