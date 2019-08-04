Pride parade lights up Brighton
Brighton Pride brings 250,000 people to the city

About a quarter of a million people are visiting Brighton for the city's annual Pride weekend.

Kylie Minogue headlined the music event and more than 100 floats took part in the parade.

The event comes during the 50th anniversary year of a riot which started in a gay bar in New York, sparked by police brutality.

