Pride parade lights up Brighton

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brighton Pride brings 250,000 people to the city
About a quarter of a million people are visiting Brighton for the city's annual Pride weekend.
Kylie Minogue headlined the music event and more than 100 floats took part in the parade.
The event comes during the 50th anniversary year of a riot which started in a gay bar in New York, sparked by police brutality.
-
04 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-49225626/brighton-pride-brings-250000-people-to-the-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window