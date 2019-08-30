From homlessness to fire chief
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

West Sussex's new fire chief was homeless as a teenager

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton has just taken charge of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

It's a long way from her life as a teenager, when she became homeless for two years after a family crisis.

Ms Cohen-Hatton has risen through the ranks to the top of the service, during which time she was also able to complete a PhD.

  • 30 Aug 2019
Go to next video: From homeless to famous