Lawn bowls: ‘You wouldn’t think a young person would do it.’
A lawn bowls club in East Sussex is tackling stereotypes with a thriving youth section and teenage champions.
At Polegrove Bowls Club in Bexhill, teenagers regularly compete with players five times their age.
Maesi Ramsay, 16, said: “It’s not for retired people at all."
03 Sep 2019
