Drug addiction: Brighton man apologises to his mother
Sonny is fighting to free himself from drug addiction.
As he struggles to overcome his personal demons, he realises he has to apologise to his mother.
He has taken money from her, become violent and made her feel that she has been enabling his habit.
17 Sep 2019
