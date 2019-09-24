Boy biker has been British trials champion twice
Bexhill boy biker, 10, is British trials champion again

Elliot Smith, 10, first got on a motorbike when he was two.

He has just become British trials champion for his age group for a second time.

Elliot, from Bexhill, East Sussex, said: "I was very proud of myself."

