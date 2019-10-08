Vicar catches wife's newborn son whilst driving
Vicar Keir Shreeves has christened many babies but now he's helped deliver his own while driving to hospital.

His wife Jessamy gave birth to Orlando in the car after they left their home in Handcross, West Sussex.

Keir said: "The baby came out and I used my left hand to grab him."

