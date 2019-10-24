'The Olympics - that's the big one'
Sussex teenage weightlifting champion aims for Olympics

James Godden is already a national champion weightlifter in his age group.

It was only after winning that title that he dedicated himself totally to the sport.

Now about to represent his country for the first time, the Seaford teenager already has the sport's top event in his sights.

