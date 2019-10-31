Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lewes MP Maria Caulfield received death threats over Brexit
Conservative MP Maria Caulfield says an attempt was made to run her off the road, and the tyres of both her and her husband's cars have been slashed.
She has also received offensive material and death threats through the post.
As she prepares to defend her Lewes seat in the election, she describes how many members of the public tell her that MPs have brought these threats on themselves.
31 Oct 2019
