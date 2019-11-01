Media player
Pulmonary hypertension: Sussex 16-year-old talks about condition
A 16-year-old who has a rare lung condition, which will one day end her life, has said she wants to raise awareness of the illness.
Luciana Pettitt, from Crowborough, East Sussex, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a life-limiting illness of the lungs.
She said: "When you get a diagnosis of something so incredibly rare you just feel so alone.”
01 Nov 2019
