The dice is strong with this one
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Star Wars board game world title won by Brighton teacher

A physics teacher from Brighton has become the new world champion of a Star Wars-themed board game title.

Oliver Pocknell travelled to Minnesota in the US to take on 1,000 other challengers from 20 countries in the X-Wing competition.

His trophy is now on display in his classroom at Hurstpierpoint College.

  • 07 Nov 2019
Go to next video: May the market force be with you