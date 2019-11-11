Castle wall collapses
A section of wall at Lewes Castle has collapsed onto a neighbouring house

A house has been crushed by a section of wall from a medieval castle.

Sniffer dogs are being used to search the rubble in Lewes, in case anyone has been trapped.

A large cordon has been put up around the area.

