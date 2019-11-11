Castle wall collapses

Media player
A section of wall at Lewes Castle has collapsed onto a neighbouring house
A house has been crushed by a section of wall from a medieval castle.
Sniffer dogs are being used to search the rubble in Lewes, in case anyone has been trapped.
A large cordon has been put up around the area.
11 Nov 2019
