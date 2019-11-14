Media player
Jet suit inventor breaks speed record off Brighton beach
A British inventor, who calls himself Jetman, has broken his own record for the fastest flight in a jet suit.
Richard Browning took off from Brighton beach in an attempt to break his previous record of 32.02 mph, set in 2017.
He said before the flight he was hoping to show how technology used in the suit had progressed since the previous record was set.
He was more than 50mph faster than his previous record, hitting 85.06 mph, according to Guinness World of Records.
