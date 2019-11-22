Fire badly damages hotel
Eastbourne fire: Crews tackle blaze at Claremont Hotel

A fire has broken out at a hotel in Eastbourne.

The blaze at the Claremont Hotel on the town's seafront started at about 08:50 GMT.

Flames spread from the basement to the roof, the fire service said.

The building and the neighbouring Pier Hotel have been evacuated.

  • 22 Nov 2019