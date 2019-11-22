Media player
Eastbourne fire: Crews tackle blaze at Claremont Hotel
A fire has broken out at a hotel in Eastbourne.
The blaze at the Claremont Hotel on the town's seafront started at about 08:50 GMT.
Flames spread from the basement to the roof, the fire service said.
The building and the neighbouring Pier Hotel have been evacuated.
22 Nov 2019
