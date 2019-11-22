Media player
Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne severely damaged by fire
Six people have been injured after fire spread through a hotel.
The blaze broke out in the basement of the Claremont Hotel on Eastbourne seafront, and quickly spread to the roof.
One person has been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.
22 Nov 2019
