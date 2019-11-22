Hotel devastated by fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Claremont Hotel in Eastbourne severely damaged by fire

Six people have been injured after fire spread through a hotel.

The blaze broke out in the basement of the Claremont Hotel on Eastbourne seafront, and quickly spread to the roof.

One person has been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

  • 22 Nov 2019