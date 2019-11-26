'I've got to be sensibly generous'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chichester couple win £105m Euromillions jackpot
A couple say they will be "sensibly generous" after winning the £105m Euromillions jackpot.
Steve and Lenka Thomson, a builder and shop worker from Chichester, won on 19 November, the 25th anniversary of the National Lottery's first draw.
The couple, who live in Selsey, are the UK's sixth jackpot winners this year according to Camelot.
-
26 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-50563243/chichester-couple-win-105m-euromillions-jackpotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window