Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
White squirrel 'hotspots' investigated in Sussex
Claire Brimacombe was walking through a park in East Sussex last February, when her eyes suddenly fell on a white squirrel.
After she kept on the seeing the unusual rodent - only one in 100,000 are born albino - in the Alfriston park, she decided to start recording the sightings, noting apparent hotspots for them in the county.
Now a website she set up records white squirrel sightings from across the UK, and Claire has appealed for help in investigating why there seem to be so many across the country.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-50575108/white-squirrel-hotspots-investigated-in-sussexRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window