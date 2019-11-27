Part of hotel collapses after fire

Media player
Part of Eastbourne hotel collapses after fire
Part of the Claremont Hotel on Eastbourne's seafront has collapsed.
The Victorian Grade II* listed building was destroyed by a fire on Friday.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said the building remained unstable.
Firefighters saw a chimney "swaying" in the wind before the wall collapsed.
27 Nov 2019
