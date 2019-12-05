Restored Spitfire pilots return from record trip

Video

Two British pilots have touched down on home soil, after flying around the world in a restored chrome Spitfire.

Steve Brooks, 58, from Burford, Oxfordshire, and Matt Jones, 45, from Exeter, took four months to circumnavigate the globe in the first trip of its kind in a Spitfire.

They stopped off in 100 locations, across 30 countries.

The project, called Silver Spitfire - The Longest Flight, started and finished at Goodwood Aerodrome, the base of Boultbee Flight Academy, the first-ever school for Spitfire pilots, in West Sussex.