Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy's rare eye cancer spotted in photograph
The parents of a six-year-old boy discovered a rare form of cancer from a white glow in his eye in a photo.
Noah Blanks, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, had to have the eye removed after being diagnosed with retinoblastoma.
He has since had the all-clear and his family are appealing for others to look out for the symptoms.
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window